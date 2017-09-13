Photo: Psychedelic dragonfly steals the show

Dragonflies have many skills, not the least of which is their ability to migrate across oceans and dart about in any direction at the drop of a hat. In flight, the adult dragonfly can propel itself in six directions! But in repose they are no less magnificent, displaying brilliant iridescent and metallic colors ... as so beautifully captured in this photo by Andreas Kay taken in the Amazon rainforest near Puyo, Ecuador.

