Photo: Pretty pronghorn mom bonds with newborn fawn

Our photo of the day reveals a moment of true wonder.

Wow, what a photo – that beauty of a momma and a babe so brand new to the world. And that nuzzling! Thank you to photographer Don Quintana for sharing this moment with us. Don writes of photographing the pretty pronghorn (Antilocapra americana) pair:

"Yellowstone and Grand Tetons National Parks are the most amazing places in Spring. Paramount to the experience of just being in these incredible National Parks is the opportunity to see the birth and renewal of the wildlife. During our trip, we had the chance to observe the birth of several Pronghorn Antelopes. Being given this opportunity to watch such an intimate moment in the lives of wildlife requires respect, distance, and good judgment. It is important to ensure that the welfare and wellbeing of the subject are first and foremost in importance. We had extremely long lenses and remained in our vehicle at all times using it as a blind. In doing so, we were able to share and document the first moments of this Pronghorn Antelope doe and fawn bonding. It does not get much better than this!"

