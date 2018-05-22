Photo: Trillium and raindrops, a love story

Our photo of the day proves the beauty in details.

How many times have we all passed a flower in the rain without notice? Thankfully, Anymouse02 was paying attention when this pretty moment occurred. The petals of the trillium are so delicate, but stand up so beautifully to the raindrops, like a match made in heaven. The photographer writes:

"We have had a long slow rain yesterday. Really good for the garden and also for wild flower photography. These Trilliums come up every year outside my back door. I used a low tripod, garden kneeling pad, rain jacket and rubber boots and prayed the rain wouldn't soak the camera."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

