Photo: Pretty tree swallows having a squabble

Our photo of the day comes from Kananaskis, Canada.

This photo by BRK Photos has it all. It has the beauty of the birds – those details, that color! – along with some action and those expressions. We can't say for sure what's going on, but looks like these two are having some words...

