Photo: Pretty swallowtail visits a thistle

Our photo of the day comes from a pretty spot in Florida.

Taken in Florida's Ochlockonee State Park by Christine Bloor, we adore this shot of a palamedes swallowtail – also known as the laurel swallowtail – for its great perspective. It's not that often we get to study a butterfly from the front and it gives us great occasion to marvel at the wonder of those beautiful butterfly lines!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

