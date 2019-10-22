Photo: Pretty red fox in the autumn landscape

Our photo of the day comes from the Algonquin Highlands, Ontario.

Karen Sloan of Karen @ Wall Flower Studio took this fantastic photo of a red fox, whom she calls her "sweet neighbour." We should all be so lucky as to have such beautiful creatures nearby!

