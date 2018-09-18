Photo: Pretty plover plops into her nest

Our photo of the day comes from the beautiful beaches of Gotland, Sweden.

We see you, pretty little plover hiding in the beach grass. This wonderful shot of a common ringed plover was taken in Ekstakusten, Gotland, Sweden by Josefine Stenudd, who writes, "I sat down on a beach, but after a little while this bird showed up, seeming kind of angry with me, and eventually settled down adorably in a little nest that I hadn't even seen." At which point Josefine quickly took some photos and promptly skedaddled. All's well that ends well.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

