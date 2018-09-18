Reader's Photos
Photo: Pretty plover plops into her nest
Decadence through simplicity
Advertisement

Photo: Pretty plover plops into her nest
1 of 1340
Plover
credit: Josefine Stenudd/flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the beautiful beaches of Gotland, Sweden.

We see you, pretty little plover hiding in the beach grass. This wonderful shot of a common ringed plover was taken in Ekstakusten, Gotland, Sweden by Josefine Stenudd, who writes, "I sat down on a beach, but after a little while this bird showed up, seeming kind of angry with me, and eventually settled down adorably in a little nest that I hadn't even seen." At which point Josefine quickly took some photos and promptly skedaddled. All's well that ends well.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1340
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
September 18, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved