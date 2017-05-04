Photo: Pretty little anemone packs a powerful punch

The white-striped anemone (Anthothoe albocincta) measures in at a petite 1 inch in diameter – so teeny, so cute. And is thing of beauty – flowers and fireworks come to mind. But the white-striped anemone is also a sneaky warrior! To defend itself, it sends out thin stinging threads that can cause a painful itchy welt that can last for days. WIth friends like that, who needs anemones?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.