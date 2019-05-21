Photo: Pretty bee with flower reveals curious relationship

A giant resin bee is drawn to purple loosestrife, can you guess the connection?

Photographer Bill Amidon writes that this beautiful shot of a giant resin bee (Megachile sculpturalis) was taken in East Alstead, New Hampshire. He explains that the bee, an Asiatic native, was first discovered in North Carolina in 1994. By 2002 it was in New Hampshire and Vermont and has since made it to southern Canada and as far west as Kansas. He notes, "The bees are attracted to Purple Loosestrife (as seen here) since it too is a nonnative Eurasian species with which they are already long familiar."

In other words, it's a story of two invasive species finding each other on foreign soil, reunited at last. The stuff of romance ... or, a cautionary tale.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

