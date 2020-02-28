Photo: Praying mantis is ready for its close-up

Our photo of the day comes all the way from Panama.

Photographer Robert Gates got this wonderful shot of a colorful praying mantis in Churuquita Grande, Panama. He writes, "Unlike any other insect, the mantis can swivel its head a full 180 degrees. Don't be fooled by the reference to praying. These are fierce and efficient predators. Depending on the species, the females may be cannibals who consume their mates!" Good times, good times...

(For more on that, see: The love life of a praying mantis is an unsettling thing.)

