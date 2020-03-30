Reader's Photos
Photo: Pounce!
Decadence through simplicity
Photo: Pounce!

a coyote pouncing
credit: BRK Photos / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Rockyview County, Alberta.

While this fabulous shot of a coyote brings to mind a dog at play, BRK Photos writes that it is a
"coyote on the hunt." (And indeed, a subsequent photo appears to show that there was success in this endeavor.) To anyone who has ever had a dog, now you know why they pounce while playing.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Team Treehugger
March 30, 2020

