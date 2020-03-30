Photo: Pounce!

Our photo of the day comes from Rockyview County, Alberta.

While this fabulous shot of a coyote brings to mind a dog at play, BRK Photos writes that it is a

"coyote on the hunt." (And indeed, a subsequent photo appears to show that there was success in this endeavor.) To anyone who has ever had a dog, now you know why they pounce while playing.

