Photo: Portrait of the world's bravest wildlife photographer

Usually for our Photo of the Day we feature an image of the beautiful natural world with little reference to humankind. But when this shot by Bill Amidon came through our pool ... how could we resist? The whole thing begs the question, did our brave photographer get sprayed?? Bill writes:

Mayhem on the deck ... as a half dozen baby skunks discover cat food. Though they rambled over everything, including my feet, and a couple needed to be escorted out of the house, there was never a trace of odor.

Too stinkin' cute, minus the stink.

