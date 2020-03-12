Photo: Portrait of a tourist hustler

Our photo of the day comes from California's beautiful Central Coast.

Photographer loren chipman took this charming shot of a scoundrelly squirrel in Morro Bay Harbor. She humorously captions it, "Gasp! You Have Cheetos!," explaining that this is, "One of our local guys hustling tourists." Perfection!

