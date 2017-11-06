Photo: Porcupine shows its soft side

Our not so prickly photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

We may know porcupines for their impressive array of quills – armed with some 30,000 of the well-engineered spears, these big lumbering rodents can be formidable. But during quiet time, these sweet creatures can be found eating leaves, plants, fruit, and hanging out in trees to delight in the tender layer of tissue beneath the bark. Not to mention looking incredibly cute, as this photo by Tony LePrieur reveals.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.