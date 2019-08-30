Photo: Pop! goes the weasel

Our photo of the day comes from Alberta, Canada.

Congratulations to this long-tailed weasel – photographed by Tony LePrieur in Kananaskis, Canada – for being the cutest little weasel ever.

But it does beg the question: How did such a charming creature get such a bad rap? Throughout history, weasels have been seen as harbingers of bad luck, and in current parlance, "weasel" describes a sneaky, deceitful person. It's not the weasel's fault that it is a sneaky and successful predator! Regardless, they sure are cute.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.