Photo: Pollen-spangled honeybee in flight

Our photo of the day is brought to you by springtime in Northern Illinois.

That is one cute honeybee, doing the good work: Pollinating the plants. Photographed by Ted Roger Karson, I can't image it was an easy shot to get. Honeybees flap their wings 230 times every second, but Ted managed to get this one just right.

This photo of the day comes with a bonus soundtrack. I know it's a better fit for a bumblebee, but I still think it's perfect.

