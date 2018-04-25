Photo: Poison dart frog is a lethal beauty

Our photo of the day comes from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador.

Behold the crimson red beauty, Excidobates condor. Photographed by Andreas Kay, this

rare poison dart frog comes from a family of frogs known for their vibrant colors and harboring some of the most lethal poisons on the planet. Some species of these tiny frogs create poisons so strong they could kill 10 humans at a time, making secretions from these creatures an effective addition to local hunting arsenals used since ancient times.

