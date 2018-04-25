Reader's Photos
Photo: Poison dart frog is a lethal beauty
Photo: Poison dart frog is a lethal beauty
Poison dart frog
credit: Andreas Kay/Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador.

Behold the crimson red beauty, Excidobates condor. Photographed by Andreas Kay, this
rare poison dart frog comes from a family of frogs known for their vibrant colors and harboring some of the most lethal poisons on the planet. Some species of these tiny frogs create poisons so strong they could kill 10 humans at a time, making secretions from these creatures an effective addition to local hunting arsenals used since ancient times.

For more, see: 16 beautiful but deadly frogs

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger's Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
April 25, 2018

