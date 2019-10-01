Photo: Plant it and they will come

Our photo of the day features a monarch caterpillar on milkweed.

We are loving this fall photo of a monarch caterpillar, taken by loren chipman in Central California. It is beautiful in its detail and very encouraging in its content. Loren writes:

"A Monarch Caterpillar on our own (and only) Milkweed plant! We have started to try Milkweed in our yard with mixed results. To date we have one plant. However, it now has one quite large (and hungry) caterpillar and several smaller ones. Not sure the plant is going to survive the onslaught but if even one caterpillar goes the distance then I'll call it a win. And plan to get more plants going soon. Wahoo!"

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

