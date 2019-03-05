Photo: Pirate spider or alien, you decide

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

We've seen plenty of creatures sporting a pair (or two) of fake scary eyes to ward off predators – many caterpillars and butterflies have found the adaptation particularly helpful for survival. But this pirate spider (Gelanor sp., Mimetidae) photographed by Andreas Kay takes it to the next level. I mean, this is straight up "take me to your leader" alien-style science fiction material. Mother Nature is a genius.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

