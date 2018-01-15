Photo: Pine grosbeak steps out of a storybook

Our photo of the day stars a pretty little mope so charming it looks like it came straight from a children's story.

The tame and slow-moving nature of the pine grosbeak has inspired the affectionate nickname of the "mope," which clearly defies the upbeat look of these charming birds. As you can see in this shot by photographer Tony LePrieur, taken in Cranbrook, British Columbia, these plump finches are no shrinking violets!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.