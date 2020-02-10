Photo; Pine grosbeak finds the treasures of winter

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

This beautiful member of the finch family was photographed by Tony LePrieur, and we are loving the composition and all the wonderful details. (Look at those feet!) For the most part, the pine grosbeak lives on a vegetarian diet – finding buds, seeds, and fruit from an array of trees and shrubs. This girl seems to have hit the jackpot, despite the season.

