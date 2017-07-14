Photo: Pika takes the prize for top cutie-pie

Looking a bit like a mighty-eared mouse, the American pika (Ochotona princeps) is a bitty member of the rabbit family that lives in the mountains of the western United States and southwestern Canada. The pika’s other names – rock rabbit, piping hare, hay-maker, mouse-hare, whistling hare, and cony – all attest to the undeniable Beatrix-Potter charm of this adorable alpine mammal.

Photo by Tony LePrieur, taken in Kananaskis Country, Canada.

