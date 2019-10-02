Photo: Pika shows off its plant-based diet

Our photo of the day comes from Kananaskis, Canada.

I know, we share a lot of pikas photographed by Tony LePrieur. But come on, look at this thing. Tony is the pika whisperer and our resistance is futile. Learn more about these cutie-pies here: Meet the 'mouse-bunny' that could vanish from the US.

