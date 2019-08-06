Photo: Pika gathers up the grass

Our photo of the day comes from Kananaskis, Canada.

This wouldn't be the first time we have featured an image of a pika taken by photographer Tony LePrieur ... but come on, how can we resist? They are impossibly cute, and Tony has a unique talent for capturing their charm.

To learn more about these sweet little creatures and the threats they are facing, see: Meet the 'mouse-bunny' that could vanish from the US.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

