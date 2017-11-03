Photo: Perfectly puffy Bohemian Waxwing perches in the snow

This stern-faced ball of bird is as beautiful as it is impossibly cute.

Photographer Tony LePrieur took this sweet shot of a Bohemian Waxwing (Bombycilla garrulus) in

Weaselhead Park, Calgary Alberta. With those soft tones and that irresistible face, plus a bit of snow for good measure ... what a lovely photograph!

During summer in Alaska and western Canada, Bohemian Waxwings may be seen here and there perching on tree tops and venturing out to catch insects in flight. But in the winter these guys and gals become sociable nomads, with large flocks exploring the northwest in search of berries, sometimes adventuring as far east as New England. They take their name from their seemingly unconventional and carefree lifestyle – all that's missing are bird-size berets.

