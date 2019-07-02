Photo: The perfection of a hummingbird

Our photo of the day is a study in details.

Some animals are slow and relaxed and offer good views of themselves ... the hummingbird, not so much. They're tiny, and they dart and flit, making a good, detailed glimpse generally difficult. As we wrote in 16 dazzling facts about hummingbirds, "Hummingbirds can fly up, down and all around – forwards, backwards and even upside down. They can beat their wings in a figure-eight pattern, which makes them the only vertebrates capable of sustained hovering. They can fly 30 mph, and exceed 45 mph during courtship dives."

Which is why the camera comes in handy, as can be seen in this wonderful shot by Richard Liebert. We can take a good long look at all that amazing detail! I am particularly smitten with the intricacy of the feathers and of course, those tiny tucked-up feet.

