Photo: Peregrine versus mockingbird

Our photo of the day proves the moxie of mockingbirds.

Mother bears might be the poster animal for protective parents, but there are plenty of birds that fill the role as well. For instance, consider the mockingbird. Photographer DeeDee Gollwitzer takes remarkable photos of birds of prey, and this one is no exception. She writes:

It's hard to believe the threat of the fastest, leanest, top predator of the skies did not stop this Mockingbird from chasing this female Peregrine Falcon from her nest site! This is a first for me!

The moral of the story? Don't mess with a mama mockingbird.

