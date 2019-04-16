Photo: Peregrine falcon feeds her chicks

Our photo of the day shows a family meal for the fastest animal on the planet.

A quick fact – inspired by this glimpse into family meal-time photographed by DeeDee Gollwitzer: The peregrine falcon holds the record for the fastest bird (and the fastest member of the animal kingdom) with a diving speed of 389 km/h (242 mph)!

DeeDee writes of her photo:

"It's that time of year again when birds all over have nests and feed their young. I would have to say my favorite birds to observe though are the Fastest Creatures on Earth, namely the Peregrine Falcons. Hopefully these little Falcons will grow up to take command of the sky in their world."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

