Photo: Penguin portrait is a picture of contentment

Photographer Wendy Chapman didn't include a lot of information about this photo but a few things are clear. First, emperor penguins are so photogenic that we usually get full portraits, but this focus on the face reminds us that they have the best profiles! Also, if penguins can smile, this one must be doing so. What a beautiful bird.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

