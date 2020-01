Our photo of the day comes from Morro Bay, California.

Look at this handsome boy, a beautiful brown pelican photographed by loren chipman, who writes, "Mating season is on and Brown Pelicans are coming out California-style."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.