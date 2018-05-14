Reader's Photos
Photo: Pelican flyby demonstrates perfect form
Photo: Pelican flyby demonstrates perfect form
Photo: Pelican flyby
credit: Bob Peterson/Flickr

Some wildlife photographers wait for hours patiently posed to take the perfect snap – and to them we are grateful! But somehow photographer Bob Peterson managed to execute this gorgeous shot while in a kayak! Bob writes: "My old friend Pelican, flying past my kayak near John D MacArthur Beach State Park. The southeast shoreline of Munyon Island is in the background."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 14, 2018

