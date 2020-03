Our photo of the day is a lesson in comparisons.

It's not often that one gets to compare two kinds of water birds in flight! What a great shot, right? The photo was taken by Richard Leibert, and has us marveling at the beauty of both birds.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.