Photo: Over-under photo reveals two magical worlds

A swimmer's-eye view of Australia's Bare Island.

Some photos show otherworldly underwater scenes, others show the beautiful landscapes of terra firma. But that doesn't mean a photograph has to exclusively show one or the other, as evidenced so beautifully in this over-under shot of Australia's Bare Island taken by photographer John Turnbull.

