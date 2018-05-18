Photo: Otter enjoys a fancy feast

Although this otter's catch looks daunting, it was probably quite delicious.

We've become so accustomed to images showing the plight of sea animals in their battle with plastic pollution that at first glance this photo might instill a gasp of "noooo" ... but no such sad fate this time! Photographer Rick Derevan writes of taking the photograph of this sea otter (Enhydra lutris) in Kodiak, Alaska:

"As we approached this otter by boat, at first we couldn't figure out what it had and were concerned it might be a tangle of fishing line that had ensnared the otter. But not to worry. The otter had found a root ball which was used as a place for something to lay their eggs. This otter ate every single one."

Phew.

