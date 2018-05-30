Photo: The otherworldly beauty of travertine terraces

Yellowstone's Mammoth Hot Springs are a wonder of geology ... or just magic.

Looking like waterfalls frozen in time, the travertine terraces of Yellowstone's Mammoth Hot Springs, like all travertine terraces, are formed from limestone. As described by the National Parks Service, "thermal water rises through the limestone, carrying high amounts of the dissolved limestone (calcium carbonate). At the surface, carbon dioxide is released and calcium carbonate is deposited, forming travertine, the chalky white mineral forming the rock of travertine terraces. The formations resemble a cave turned inside out." What a splendid thing Mother Nature has done there!

Photo by SMK Photos.

