Photo: Osprey displays its remarkable wings

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero Lake, California.

Photographer Sam McMillan writes of this magnificent shot: "Osprey at Atascadero Lake catching fish and giving Photographers a workout in preparations for the arrival of the Bald Eagles!"

But with wings like this, who needs bald eagles? An osprey's wingspan reaches widths of around 60 to 71 inches (150-180 cm), according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Which is a good thing, given the distances they cover. An osprey may travel more than 160,000 migration miles during its lifetime of 15 to 20 years. Scientists can track the birds by strapping lightweight satellite transmitters to the birds’ backs, Cornell explains. In once instance, researchers tracked an osprey who flew 2,700 miles – from Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, to French Guiana, South America – over the course of a mere 13 days.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

