Photo: Osprey comes in for a landing

This incredible shot taken by Rollie Rodriguez at Mono Lake, California shows an osprey coming in to join its siblings. And what a prime piece of real estate that pinnacle is!

North American osprey populations suffered dramatically in the 1950s thanks to chemical pollutants such as DDT, but they've thankfully bounced back. And in part, ironically, due to human habitation. As National Geographic explains of their rebound: "The birds happily build large stick-and-sod nests on telephone poles, channel markers, and other such locations. Artificial nesting platforms are common in areas where preservationists are working to reestablish the birds."

