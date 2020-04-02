Reader's Photos
Photo: Open wide and say 'ahhh'
Decadence through simplicity

richardson's ground squirrel
credit: Tony LePrieur / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

Today we are treated to something most of us have likely never seen before – an intimate look at the mouth of a Richardson’s ground squirrel. Look at those teeth; no wonder squirrels are such experts at cracking nuts. Thank you to photographer Tony LePrieur for such a charming and impeccably timed shot.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Team Treehugger

April 2, 2020

