Photo: Open wide and say 'ahhh'

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

Today we are treated to something most of us have likely never seen before – an intimate look at the mouth of a Richardson’s ground squirrel. Look at those teeth; no wonder squirrels are such experts at cracking nuts. Thank you to photographer Tony LePrieur for such a charming and impeccably timed shot.

