Photo: You should've seen the one that got away

1 of 1110
Mnk

credit: Tony LePrieur/Flickr

An American mink catches dinner at Fish Creek Park in Calgary, wonderfully photographed by Tony LePrieur.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW

WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK