Photo: Oh deer

Our photo of the day comes from the 49th state.

These dandy does look like they have something to say; but who needs words when you have a look like that? As it turns out, it was more a case of curiosity than anything else.

Photographer Robert Gates writes: "Shot from a small boat at Kodiak Island, Alaska. The does were as interested in me as I was in them."

