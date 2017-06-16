Photo: Nudibranch and mini-me revel in their candy-colored world

Reader photo of the day, starring psychedelic sea slugs!

From the underwater family of shell-less creatures known as nudibranchs, these sea slugs come in some of the brightest colors known to the animal world, and we sure love them around here. This duo was photographed by John Turnbull in the waters off of Australia's Lord Howe Island.

