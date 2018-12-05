Photo: Northern saw-whet owl peers from the pines

Some wildlife photographs are shot with a focal length that allows for a lot of detail – others rely on a shallower depth of field that works to make some of those details a bit more abstract. Such is the case with this beautiful photo by James H. Muchmore Jr. of a northern saw-whet owl (Aegolius acadicus). The focus is on that stunning face, while the pine needles fade away in a blur of bokeh – isn't it pretty?

And it seems so suitable for this kind of bird. At only 7 to 8 inches long and weighing as little as 2.3 ounces, these petite forest birds are often hard to see – how fitting then to get just a glimpse like this.

