Photo: Northern pygmy owl is a petite wonder

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

To start off this holiday week, we offer a small ball of owl: A northern pygmy owl, to be exact, ornamenting a branch and exquisitely photographed by Tony LePrieur. These petite birds of prey are a mere six to seven inches in length, but hunt as expertly as bigger owls, with the ability to capture prey up to three times their size.

