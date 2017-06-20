Photo: Northern flicker triplets look expectantly

Look at those pleading eyes ... or maybe mother bird just has something serious to discuss? Regardless of the need to anthropomorphize here, it's a remarkable photograph of three young northern flickers and a grown-up! Thanks to Tony LePrieur, who took the photo in Carburn Park, Calgary, Canada.

