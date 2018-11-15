Photo: No hiding from this observant elk

Our photo of the day comes from beautiful Yosemite National Park.

Alternatively titled: "Elk has your number." Or, as photographer loren chipman captions it, "You're starting to get too close." Loren writes:

"An elk male starting to notice he and his harem are being watched and not liking it. We were actually maybe a hundred yards and a deep gully away, but it was getting too close and he started his group in motion further away."

