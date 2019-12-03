Photo: The Needles at sunset

Our photo of the day comes from Cannon Beach, Oregon.

The monolithic sea stack known as Haystack Rock may be the better known of the intertidal structures at Oregon's Cannon Beach, but its little sisters, collectively known as The Needles, are every bit as dramatic. In this photo by

Rick Derevan, quite frankly, The Needles steal the show.

Composed of basalt, the structures were formed by lava flowing forth from the Blue Mountains and Columbia basin some 16 million years ago. They were once part of the coastline, but years of erosion have set them free to jut from the sea, providing some of the most interesting coastal vistas the country has to offer.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.