Photo: Muskrat prepares to dive

Our adorable photo of the day comes from Carburn Park, Calgary.

It's hard to know what exactly is going on in this photo by Tony LePrieur, but it appears that this semi-aquatic rodent was about to take a dip when something on shore caught its eye. If so, what a fortunate distraction, as it allows us to see that delightful belly and those front feet, which are just impossibly cute.

Beyond their cuteness, the front and webbed back feet also help in making muskrats excellent swimmers. They can swim forward and backwards, and can hold their breath underwater for 15 to 20 minutes. So skilled are they in the water, they even mate there. Kudos!

