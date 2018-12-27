Reader's Photos
Photo: Muskrat pair makes the sweetest couple
Finding a greener future
Advertisement

Photo: Muskrat pair makes the sweetest couple
1 of 1396
Muskrat pair
credit: Tony LePrieur / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Carburn Park, Calgary.

It would be easy to get anthropomorphic and read all kinds of human things into the gestures of these two muskrats, photographed by Tony LePrieur. But of course, everyone says we're not supposed to anthropomorphize animals, right? Ok, fine, but then we learn that muskrats are mostly monogamous ... and how can we not assign some feelings here?!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1396
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
December 27, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved