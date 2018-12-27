Photo: Muskrat pair makes the sweetest couple

Our photo of the day comes from Carburn Park, Calgary.

It would be easy to get anthropomorphic and read all kinds of human things into the gestures of these two muskrats, photographed by Tony LePrieur. But of course, everyone says we're not supposed to anthropomorphize animals, right? Ok, fine, but then we learn that muskrats are mostly monogamous ... and how can we not assign some feelings here?!

