Reader's Photos
Photo: Muskrat gets a dusting of snow
Sustainability with sass
Advertisement

Photo: Muskrat gets a dusting of snow
1 of 1356
Muskrat with snow
credit: Tony LePrieur / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Carburn Park, Calgary.

Even though sprinkled in snow, this hearty muskrat photographed by Tony LePrieur hardly seems to notice, thanks to its coat built for water and winter. Given that the perseverant rodents can survive the bitter cold of winters in their habitats, a little snow is just business as usual.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1356
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
October 15, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved