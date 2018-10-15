Photo: Muskrat gets a dusting of snow

Our photo of the day comes from Carburn Park, Calgary.

Even though sprinkled in snow, this hearty muskrat photographed by Tony LePrieur hardly seems to notice, thanks to its coat built for water and winter. Given that the perseverant rodents can survive the bitter cold of winters in their habitats, a little snow is just business as usual.

