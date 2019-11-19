Photo: Muskrat caught in the act

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

We love all animals here at TreeHugger, even ones that some may find pesky and are named for musky rats. Aside from that, muskrats have some wonderful qualities – they are monogamous and stay with the same mate for life, they also play an important role in their ecosystem. Plus, those little feet-hands! Thank you to Tony LePrieur for this especially well-done portrait, taken in Weaselhead Park, Calgary AB.

